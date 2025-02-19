Drake threw a shoe at the drone in the viral clip.

Footage circulating online today shows rapper Drake’s apparently furious response as a drone films him in his top-floor Sydney hotel room – but some fans have been left wondering if the whole thing is a set-up.

A 30-second clip doing the rounds on social media today appears to be shot via drone, and opens with a shot of a table on a luxury hotel room’s balcony, with a beverage and a laptop displaying a brightly coloured website.

Suddenly, rap superstar Drake – currently touring Australia and New Zealand on his Anita Max Win Tour – emerges from the hotel room, clocks the drone, and reaches for a shoe to throw at it.

He misses, and the drone pulls back to reveal a wider view: Drake is staying in the top-floor penthouse suite at Sydney’s Crown Towers Barangaroo.

The rapper is definitely in town right now: he had two shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena earlier this week, and has another one scheduled for tonight.