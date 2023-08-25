Drew Barrymore and pop star Reneé Rapp were approached by a stalker during an event earlier this week. Photo / Twitter

Drew Barrymore and pop star Reneé Rapp were approached by a stalker during an event earlier this week. Photo / Twitter

Days after Drew Barrymore had a terrifying encounter with her alleged stalker, the star has had yet another scare.

Entertainment Weekly has reported the man identified as Chad Michael Busto is still trying everything he can to have a moment with the actress and talk show host. Reports claim he will stop at nothing and was “temporarily detained” outside Barrymore’s New York home earlier this week.

The US news outlet spoke to a police officer who said Busto allegedly went door-to-door in Barrymore’s Hampton neighbourhood until he was detained.

“It was reported to us that he was on the property – we did not see him on the property,” the officer said, adding that police “located him in the vicinity” of Barrymore’s house after a member of her team called the authorities.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

It comes after the accused stalker made headlines earlier this week for trying to approach Barrymore and pop star Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y event.

Yelling at Barrymore from the audience to catch her attention, a man who called himself Chad Michael Busto said: “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.” Security guards removed him from the event and Barrymore was ushered off stage.

He was not arrested but the Daily Beast has reported that a man with that name has a “colourful” criminal history.

Some of the offences listed include being banned from an online forum discussing Amber Heard. According to one of the forum’s administrators, he was banned after one month for sexual harassment, threats and stalking.

The administrator claimed that, after researching the man, they found a slew of convictions including that he had previously been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes in 2012.

In 2017 he was reportedly arrested for indecent exposure in the ocean, and in 2020 he pleaded no contest to misdemeanour battery after verbally attacking a shop worker who asked him to wear a mask during the pandemic.