“I let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of,” she said. “So anyway, when I got around to it, the doctors said ‘we need to take care of this’ and ‘we need to take care of that’. Nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things.”

Parton said she needed to be closer to home because she was having “a few treatments here and there”.

The singer was set to do a six-show Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in December; however, that was postponed in September due to health issues.

“But I wanted you to know that I’m not dying,” she said in the post.

The video concluded with Parton telling fans, “I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working.”

Parton’s update comes after her sister Freida Parton wrote in a Facebook post that she had been “up all night praying” for Dolly, sparking concerns about the singer’s health.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.”

She later made another post clarifying that she did not mean to scare anybody.

“She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”