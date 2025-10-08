She posted to Instagram with characteristic humour to announce the shows will now go ahead in September 2026.
“My doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” she wrote on September 29.
“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon.”
Dolly Parton said she wanted “to be at my best” for her run at The Colosseum, reassuring fans she planned on returning to perform hits such as 9 To 5 and Jolene.
“And don’t worry about me quitting the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”
The nature of Parton’s health concerns has not been specified, but the BBC reports she had a kidney stone in early September that forced her to pull out of a Dollywood event.
Parton has had a difficult year, becoming a widow in March after her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, died.
She told Entertainment Tonight she processes her grief through appreciation for the time they had shared.
“I think you just have to be grateful for the years that you’ve had with someone, and you just try to remember the very best of all that and take their energy that they had given you then and just kind of recycle that and let that become a part of you.”