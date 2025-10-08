Dolly Parton has pulled out of scheduled appearances in recent months amid health struggles. Photo / Jason Kempin

Dolly Parton’s sister has asked fans to pray for the country singer’s health, shortly after the star cancelled her upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Freida Parton wrote in an October 7 Facebook post that she had been “up all night praying” for Dolly.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.”

The singer, 79, was set to do a six-show Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in December, however, that was postponed in September because of health issues.