Doja Cat has blasted Stranger Things star, 17-year-old Noah Schnapp.

In a since-deleted TikTok live filmed earlier this week, the rapper blasted Schnapp in a foul-mouthed rant after he shared their private messages online.

The singer got in touch with the young actor asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn after making her crush on the British actor clear when she replied to a tweet, "joseph quinn fine as s***."

Schnapp - who plays Will Byers in the Netflix show - later shared a screenshot of the exchange between him and the Kiss Me More singer on TikTok which racked up more than 4.2 million likes and 20.9 million views and while many fans found the exchange hilarious, the musician was not impressed.

She hit out at the teen in an explosive video saying: "I think that ... to be fair, let's try to be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don't even know how old he is, but he can't be over – like there's no way he's over 21.

"But when you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s***. I'm like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f*****g, f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes."

Doja Cat went on to add: "Like you're supposed do that so that you know you're not supposed to do that in the future.

"But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack."

The star went on to call him a "weasel" and a "snake" and insisted she wasn't comfortable with the way he shared her private messages publicly.

She added: "I'm not saying that that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don't imagine Noah that way. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn't see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing."

The rapper wrote to Schnapp: "Noah can you tell Joseph to (hit me up) ... wait no. does he have a gf (girlfriend)?".

The actor then responded by telling her to contact him directly, writing: "LMAOO slide into his dms." However, Doja Cat insisted she was struggling to find his social media pages, writing: "Doesn't have a DM to slide in."

Scnapp then send a link of Quinn's social media page and sent it to the rapper, adding "Right here ma'am."