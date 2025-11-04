General tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, November 10 with a pre-sale starting at 10am on Friday November 7.

Dita Von Teese will perform three shows in Aotearoa in 2026.

Known for producing lavish burlesque shows, Von Teese says Nocturnelle is “my most glambitious show yet”.

“It’s where sophisticated striptease meets the spellbinding art of illusion.

“Learning from master magicians and diving into the secrets of vintage magic, I set out to create something uniquely enchanting.”

Born Heather Renée Sweet, Von Teese, is also a model, choreographer, author, and entrepreneur who has created her own lines in fashion and beauty.

She is known for her signature vintage-inspired aesthetic and her short (2005-2007) marriage to singer Marilyn Manson.

Von Teese, 53, began performing burlesque in 1992, and has helped to popularise its revival. She toured Aotearoa for the first time in 2019.

The Nocturnelle tour follows her record-breaking Glamonatrix tour which remains the biggest touring burlesque show of all time, performed in multiple continents over a five-year period.

Dita Von Teese is known for her signature vintage-inspired aesthetic. Photo / @fiestabanphoto

In September 2024 Von Teese began a residency at The Venetian resort in Las Vegas, the show was recently extended into 2026.

Presenting a gender and body-diverse cast of neo-burlesque performers from all over the world, the revue has drawn an array of high-profile guests including Pamela Anderson, Jon Hamm, and Shania Twain.

In 2022, Von Teese appeared in the music video for Taylor Swift‘s Bejeweled.

The singer has said “Dita Von Teese is an absolute legend, unbelievable… she’s inspired so many people who’ve performed”.

Dita Von Teese: Nocturnelle New Zealand 2026

Auckland: Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre

Christchurch: Wednesday, August 26, 2026 - Isaac Theatre Royal

Wellington: Friday, August 28, 2026 - The Opera House

Tickets: TEG Dainty Pre-sale starts 10am, Friday November 7, general on-sale 10am, Monday, November 10. For ticketing information see TEG Dainty.