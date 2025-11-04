Dita Von Teese is set to return to New Zealand’s grand stages in 2026. Photo / @fiestabanphoto
The artist touted as “the ever-reigning queen of burlesque” will perform three shows in Aotearoa New Zealand next year.
Dita Von Teese will visit Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch in August 2026 to perform a burlesque show titled Nocturnelle.
Inspired by the magicians of the 19th century, the stage show isdescribed by promoters 818 as “an exquisite blend of old-Hollywood allure, theatrical magic, and the high-art ‘Stripscapes’ Dita is known for”.
“This production conjures a world of wonder where sensuality meets magic.”
Von Teese will perform Nocturnelle at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on August 23, Christchurch’s Isaac Theatre on August 26 and The Opera House in Wellington on August 28.
The Nocturnelle tour follows her record-breaking Glamonatrix tour which remains the biggest touring burlesque show of all time, performed in multiple continents over a five-year period.
In September 2024 Von Teese began a residency at The Venetian resort in Las Vegas, the show was recently extended into 2026.
Presenting a gender and body-diverse cast of neo-burlesque performers from all over the world, the revue has drawn an array of high-profile guests including Pamela Anderson, Jon Hamm, and Shania Twain.
In 2022, Von Teese appeared in the music video for Taylor Swift‘s Bejeweled.
The singer has said “Dita Von Teese is an absolute legend, unbelievable… she’s inspired so many people who’ve performed”.
Dita Von Teese: Nocturnelle New Zealand 2026
Auckland: Sunday, August 23, 2026 - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre