Singer Coco Lee performs at her concert on September 23, 2017 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: This story contains mentions of suicide

Disney star Coco Lee heartbreakingly died this week after falling into a coma, and now her tragic final message to fans has been revealed.

In a statement released on social media, family of the 48-year-old Hong Kong-born actress wrote that she had sadly died after attempting to take her life over the weekend. They noted the star had lived with depression for several years.

It comes after Lee’s final social media post where she confessed to fans that she had been dealing with “life-changing hurdles” in recent years. The Daily Mail has reported there was also an audio message posted on the verified Weibo account, China Wen Fan League, mere days before her death.

Lee could be heard telling fans in the voice memo that they were her “pillar of strength” and that she was “working very hard”.

As reported by Taiwan News, which translated the message into English, Lee could be heard saying, “I feel everyone’s love and support and you are my pillar of strength.” Adding, “I will keep striving. During this time, I hope you all are also healthy and happy. I miss everyone very much. I am working very hard. I am thinking of you all. I miss you all so much! Love you, love you.”

Singer and actress Coco Lee died this week after falling into a coma. Photo / Getty Images

The actress then reportedly began speaking in English thanking fans for their gifts, noting they are “beautiful and very thoughtful”.

She signed off the message telling fans she loves them. Hours later, the actress attempted suicide which resulted in her admission to the hospital where she was in a coma before dying yesterday.

It comes after another heartbreaking social media post she made in December where she told fans the past year had felt “unbearable” at times.

Last October, the star suffered an injury during a dance rehearsal which flared up a birth defect affecting her leg and pelvis and ultimately resulted in her having to undergo major corrective surgery in February.

Coco Lee had recently undergone surgery where she had to learn how to walk again. Photo / Facebook

The surgery left the Mulan star having to learn how to walk again. She shared multiple updates on her social media accounts detailing her recovery process telling fans, “I’ve never been afraid to take on any challenges because I would just take everything one step at a time. However, this time, I feel vulnerable. I’ve always felt like escaping, but this time, it’s inevitable.”

Lee’s sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, announced the actress’ death on social media yesterday writing, “Although CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” the statement read.

Born Ferren Lee in Hong Kong, Lee later moved to the US where she attended middle and high school in San Francisco. She became a singer after winning first runner-up in an annual singing competition held by broadcaster TVB in Hong Kong, and released her first album in 1994 at the age of 19.

She also was the first Chinese singer to break into the American market, and her English song Do You Want My Love charted at #4 on Billboard’s Hot Dance Breakouts chart in Dec. 1999.

Lee was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan, and also sang the Mandarin version of the movie’s theme song Reflection.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.