Disney+ set to release LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

The new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ recruits fan-favorite characters like Baby Yoda for a time-traveling adventure. Photo / Supplied

The streaming platform has given fans an insight into the upcoming special, releasing the trailer and key art for the production, which is set to premiere on the platform on November 17.

In the trailer, Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, Rose and their droids commemorate Life Day, a celebration on Chewbacca's home planet of Kashyyyk.

The 45-minute special depicts Rey as she gains a greater understanding of the Force and seeks to learn the true meaning of holiday spirit.

The upcoming production is a collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO, and is set to become the first animated special to debut on Disney+.

'LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special' features the likes of Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels, and follows the events of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

The Ken Cunningham-directed production is written by David Shayne, who also serves as an executive producer alongside James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone.

Disney+ is also the home of 'The Mandalorian', the acclaimed sci-fi series created by Jon Favreau.

The 54-year-old screenwriter previously explained that the award-winning show - which recently started development work on a third season - is well-positioned to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained: "We're in very small situations and oftentimes we have a lot of characters in masks.

"And we also have a lot of digital work that augments things. So we're a show that's probably well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting."

Jon also admitted to loving working within the 'Star Wars' franchise.

He shared: "I love the world of 'Star Wars' because, on the one hand, there's a familiarity with this sub-genre, but there's also a tremendous amount of flexibility of which way you can go and genres you could explore within that sub-genre."