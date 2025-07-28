The cameo was the first time the trio has performed together since 2018. Photo / Instagram/beyonce.

Beyoncé has ended her Cowboy Carter tour with a bang as she brought back 90’s girl group Destiny’s Child for a cameo performance.

It was a Millennials dream as the trio of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams performed some of their biggest hits including 2001 track Bootylicious and 2005 song Lose My Breath to wrap up the 32 show United States and European tour.

They also stuck around to take part in the song Energy from Beyoncé’s 2022 album Renaissance.

The performance was the first time the group has performed since US music festival Coachella in 2018.