Phypers claimed Richards had smashed his phone and placed an AirTag tracker in his vehicle.

“It should be considered harassment, demonstrating that she is not afraid of me and that she is the aggressive one,” the documents read, according to US Weekly.

The couple’s split followed eight years together and six years of marriage.

Richards filed for a temporary restraining order against Phypers on July 16, describing extensive abuse she had experienced in the course of their relationship, US Weekly reports.

“Aaron regularly threatened to ‘break my jaw’ and would cry, beg me to stay, and promise to get help – none of which ever happened.”

The 54-year-old former Bond Girl included a photo of a large black eye in the filing, claiming her ex told her she would “disappear” if she called the police.

“He has told me multiple times over the course of the last two years that because the guns are unregistered that if he used them, no one would be able to track them.”

Phypers has consistently denied the allegations since the order was granted.

A source close to Phypers claimed the Wild Things star was attempting “to divert attention away from her adulterous affair”, according to People magazine.

Richards recently featured in her first husband Charlie Sheen’s docuseries, aka Charlie, where she detailed her life with the troubled actor.

The couple share two daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, and have formed a stable co-parenting relationship after an initially tense custody battle.

In a post from the show’s premiere, Richards wrote, “what a journey we’ve had – so many ups and downs. But when life gets tough, deep down we both know we can count on each other.”