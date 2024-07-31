Jack Karlson told police during his arrest: "Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest!"

Questioning the reason for his arrest, he boomed: “What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal?

“That’s a nice headlock, Sir. Ah, I see that you know your judo well,” he told police.

Karlson’s 1991 arrested turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

Police thought he was an international criminal from Hungary who used to rob restaurants.

Seven Network reporter Chris Reason reflected on the incident, and recently recalled rushing to the restaurant that day after a tip-off one of Queensland’s most wanted men had used a stolen credit card to pay for his meal.

Jack Karlson’s cancer diagnosis

Sadly, Karlson has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The viral sensation’s niece Kim Edwards has since started a Gofundme in the hope to raise funds for her uncle’s treatment.

Jack Karlson (left) with his niece Kim Edwards (right) who has been fundraising for him after his cancer diagnosis.

“My name is Kim and I am the niece of Jack Karlson. You might know him as the man who ate a Succulent Chinese Meal or Mr Democracy Manifest,” she wrote on Gofundme.

“He has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is also in need a surgery on his cataracts.

“I know Jack’s video has given a lot of people joy and he has inspired many memes, T-shirts and other things over the years, but Jack himself is doing it quite tough.

“He has never had much money but has always been generous to family and friends. He lives week-to-week in regional Queensland with the help of a voluntary carer.

“Hoping people can dig deep – I think he’s worth at least a beer, maybe even a six-pack.

Edwards says the donations will go to his medical costs, getting him to and from appointments and other general living costs while fighting cancer.

So far just over $5800 has been raised with the hope of reaching $50,000 in donations.







