Jack Karlson, the man who was famously wrongly arrested outside a Brisbane restaurant after eating a "succulent Chinese meal" has been told he has cancer.
The man who was famously caught on camera flamboyantly resisting arrest after eating a “succulent Chinese meal” has been told he has cancer.
In 1991 Jack Karlson was at a restaurant in Brisbane when he was controversially dragged from his seat and thrown into a police car.
During the famous arrest, that went viral in 2009, Karlson was caught on camera delivering a range of Shakespearean-like lines protesting police’s actions.
As he was being hauled into the police car, he turned to the news camera before delivering the line: “Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest. Have a look at the headlock here,” he said as the police manhandled him against the car.
“Get your hand off my penis! This is the bloke who got me on the penis, people.”
Police thought he was an international criminal from Hungary who used to rob restaurants.
Seven Network reporter Chris Reason reflected on the incident, and recently recalled rushing to the restaurant that day after a tip-off one of Queensland’s most wanted men had used a stolen credit card to pay for his meal.
Jack Karlson’s cancer diagnosis
Sadly, Karlson has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
The viral sensation’s niece Kim Edwards has since started a Gofundme in the hope to raise funds for her uncle’s treatment.
“My name is Kim and I am the niece of Jack Karlson. You might know him as the man who ate a Succulent Chinese Meal or Mr Democracy Manifest,” she wrote on Gofundme.
“He has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is also in need a surgery on his cataracts.
“I know Jack’s video has given a lot of people joy and he has inspired many memes, T-shirts and other things over the years, but Jack himself is doing it quite tough.
“He has never had much money but has always been generous to family and friends. He lives week-to-week in regional Queensland with the help of a voluntary carer.
“Hoping people can dig deep – I think he’s worth at least a beer, maybe even a six-pack.
Edwards says the donations will go to his medical costs, getting him to and from appointments and other general living costs while fighting cancer.