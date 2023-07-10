Delta Goodrem has opened up about her cancer diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images, Instagram

Australian popstar Delta Goodrem is reflecting on the heartbreaking moment she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

At just 18 years old, the star was given the life changing diagnosis, now 20 years later she is revisiting that period of her life with an emotional video montage.

Shared on Instagram, the singer posted photos and videos from that time in her life which saw her debut album Innocent Eyes reach number one on the ARIA charts and successfully climb European charts, before she was heartbreakingly told she had Hodgkin’s which is a form of blood cancer affecting parts of the immune system.

Accompanied with a lengthy caption, the star wrote, “July 8, 2003. I remember that day so clearly and all the mixed emotions that came with the news of being diagnosed with cancer while My album had been sitting at #1 for three months prior and the third single hit #1 same day,”

She continued to write, “I was meant to be going over to Europe where my album had just debut #2 and #1 in all different countries that week to start international promo. One split second and all the plans had changed. That’s life.”

Admitting there is “meaning and beauty” in facing life challenges, the star said she was unable to go on her promotional European tour as she quickly began cancer treatment.

Telling fans she has no regrets about how everything turned out, she said at the time she chose to look at the situation from a different viewpoint rather than be sad about it.

“There must be a reason this is happening,” she wrote, “How can i come out better. What is the lesson.”

Delta Goodrem earlier this year, 20 years after her diagnosis. Photo / Getty Images

After her shock diagnosis, Goodrem was declared as being in remission in December 2003 and has gone on to continue working in the music space.

Now, 38, the singer is in London working on the first gala event for the Delta Goodrem Foundation. She also revealed to fans she has been working on new music recently and has had “the most incredible and one of the most meaningful trips” in the UK city.

“I honor my journey that leads me here but it’s also about what we do next that counts. For those in the fight you are never alone and I stand here with you as a survivor.”