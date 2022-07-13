A court heard of the terrifying stalking ordeal the Beckhams went through. Photo / Getty Images

A court heard of the terrifying stalking ordeal the Beckhams went through. Photo / Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham are opening up about their terrifying stalker ordeal.

The famous couple are being represented by their lawyers in a Westminster Magistrates Court this week after Sharon Bell, a 58-year-old woman was charged with harassing the former Manchester United sportsman.

Daily Mail has reported Bell wrongly believed she was in a relationship with the football star and after trying to contact him with a series of letters she claimed he and his fashion designer wife had conspired to "steal her eggs from inside her body."

One of the letters Bell wrote to the football star said, "I do love you and have done since we were children."

The father of four said in a statement read to the court he does not have a relationship with Bell and said he had never seen her before. He later addressed the letters impact on him, "I felt like the language in the letters was escalating and becoming more emotional and threatening towards me and my family and this worried me.

"The letters were becoming increasingly threatening and obviously the female knew where I lived. It made me worried about what she would do next."

The court also heard of the stalker's most terrifying act which included the couple's youngest child 11-year-old Harper Beckham.

Victoria Beckham with her children, (L-R) Romeo, Cruz, Harper and Brooklyn. Photo / Instagram @davidbeckham

Bell reportedly turned up at the young girl's school in an attempt to abduct her. She told the school "I'm Harper's mother. I'm here to pick her up."

Police were called and Bell was taken away.

Prosecutor Arizuna Asante read a statement to the court on behalf of her fashion designer client.

The statement read, "Due to the volume of attention [my husband and I receive from fans], we are rarely informed of the nature of communications from fans.'

"I tried to protect her and I am worried about her safety." Continuing to say, "I am very concerned and anxious about Harper going to the park or being taken on school trips."

Prosecutor Asante added: "She is now scared to go out and it has made things harder for her."

"She is worried, especially when Harper goes on school trips."

District Judge Michael Snow ruled Bell – who is currently being detained under the Mental Health Act, is a risk to the couple's children, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17 and Harper, 11, because she was "obsessed with the family".

Judge Snow charged Bell with stalking however she will not face a criminal trial as she has a mental disorder.