Dave Franco and Alison Brie star in horror-comedy ‘Together’ about commitment

By Ty Burr
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Alison Brie and Dave Franco in “Together”. Photo / Neon

Horror movies have exploited any number of human fears over the decades: homicidal maniacs, homicidal clowns, sharks, the dark, nuclear Armageddon and all manner of the undead, from Frankenstein’s monster to your friendly neighbourhood zombie. But credit the millennials with finally tapping into one of the most primal terrors of

