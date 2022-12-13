Dave Chappelle is coming to New Zealand for the first time ever. Photo / Getty Images

Dave Chappelle is coming to New Zealand for the first time ever. Photo / Getty Images

Divisive American comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his comedy to New Zealand for the first time ever.

Chappelle will play two shows in Aotearoa, at Spark Arena in Auckland on February 18 and then in Christchurch on February 21.

Tickets go on sale on Friday December 16.

As is becoming the norm with international comedy shows, no cellphones will be allowed inside the venues during the shows. Fans’ phones will be locked in pouches during the shows, and ticket-holders will be “ejected” if they’re caught using them at any time.

In August this year, Chris Rock caused a stir with phones being forbidden during his New Zealand tour.

Chappelle is an award-winning comedian, but also a controversial one due to his jokes targeting transgender people in his 2021 Netflix special Closer, which sparked protests from advocates and public officials against the comedian and the streaming service.

On December 13, footage emerged of Chappelle bringing Elon Musk on stage during his show in San Francisco, where the Twitter boss was booed for about 10 minutes.

Never thought I’d see Elon musk and Dave Chappelle together pic.twitter.com/PIbW7HcVxd — ahmed esmail (@aesmail3) December 12, 2022

AP reports it was “rather uncomfortable” for Musk.

At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.

He invited Musk onstage. The billionaire obliged, wearing an “I Love Twitter” T-shirt. Loud boos filled the arena – along with some cheers, too.

Chappelle joked to Musk: “Sounds like some of those people you fired.” As the boos continued to ring out, the comic pointed out that “All you people booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious - are in terrible seats.”

- Additional reporting, AP



