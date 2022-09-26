Brad Pitt walks the red carpet for the movie Bullet Train. Photo / AP

They are not Bratajkowski just yet, but "stay tuned".

Celebrities Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been out a few times together, the New York Post reports exclusively, but the duo are not officially dating.

There has been speculation online that Pitt and Ratajkowski — who filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this month — have been "secretly dating".

But a Hollywood insider with knowledge of the situation told Page Six: "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together."

The source noted that Pitt had also "been seen with other people" in recent months and insisted he is not currently dating anyone in particular.

However, the movie insider cryptically added: "Stay tuned".

It is unclear when exactly the actor, 58, and model, 31, went out together.

Emily Ratajkowski. Photo / Getty Images

In late August, a source told OK! Magazine: "He asked her out, and she said yes. She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"

Pitt is still going through his seemingly never-ending, contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie, while Ratajkowski is divorcing Bear-McClard, 41, after he allegedly cheated on her.

Page Six broke the news in July that the now-estranged couple were separating after four years of marriage. Bear-McClard has not publicly commented on the cheating allegations.

Ratajkowski, author of the book My Body, referred to herself in a recent TikTok video as a "recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff".

Pitt, meanwhile, previously sparked heated speculation over his post-Jolie love life, with rumours he was dating singer Lykke Li, Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat and actress Andra Day.

But the rumours have all been debunked.