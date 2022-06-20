Khloe Kardashian is moving on from Tristan Thompson. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is reigniting her love life.

The reality TV star is reportedly moving on from her former partner, Tristan Thompson with a new love interest.

A source has told People Magazine the Good American founder is "dating someone" but claimed the romance is "still in it's early stages". Adding the star is "feeling really good with her mystery man" who the insider said works as a private equity investor.

The new couple reportedly met through her sister, Kim Kardashian while attending a dinner party "a few weeks ago".

Daily Mail has also confirmed with sources close to the reality star that she is seeing someone new after her relationship with Thompson came to an end in December last year.

However, the mother of one, took to Instagram last week to shoot down rumours.

Replying to a comment that she is dating "another NBA player" the star said, "Definitely NOT True! I am not seeing a soul, I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

The news comes after fans saw how the star reacted when she found out Thompson had cheated on her yet again and fathered a child with another woman.

Kardashian said while every moment of her anguish was captured on camera, it is helping her heal and has been "a form of therapy".

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter, True together. Photo / Getty Images

While appearing on The Kardashians Disney FYC Screening and Q&A, she said: "It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."

Kardashian and Thompson had been in an on/off relationship since 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018.

At the time Tristan fathered a child with another woman, they were on again and had moved into a new home Kardashian had built for their family.