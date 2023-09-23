Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second trial, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. Masterson is charged with raping three women at his Los Angeles home between 2001 and 2003. Photo / AP

Warning: mention of sexual assault

Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips reportedly filed for divorce from the convicted rapist partly to set an example for her daughter and “protect her assets”.

The jailed That ‘70s Show actor, 47, who will spend the next 30 years to life behind bars, was hit by a divorce filing from the Almost Famous actress, 43, on September 18 after nearly 12 years of marriage – less than two weeks after Masterson was sentenced.

DailyMail.com reported she didn’t only file for the split over Masterson’s conviction on two counts of rape.

A source said the actress – who has nine-year-old daughter Fianna with the disgraced actor – filed the split petition after warnings from friends she needed to divorce him for two main reasons.

The insider added: “Recently, friends and family have told her to be a mum first and to consider divorce because it really shows her daughter that eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love.

Actor Danny Masterson leaving court with his wife Bijou Phillips last year, after a judge declared a mistrial. At the subsequent trial Masterton was found guilty. Photo / AP

“Bijou also is doing it to protect her assets and protect her future. She doesn’t want to lose money and land and housing over a future civil lawsuit against Danny.”

Phillips stayed by Masterson’s side through his June 2020 indictment and May conviction on two counts of rape and even wrote to the judge in the case in his defence ahead of his sentencing earlier this month.

She said in her plea for leniency for her husband: “We need him more than you can imagine. I know he has been convicted of serious crimes, but the man I married has only been an extraordinary husband to me and a devoted father to our daughter.”

Phillips also referred to Masterson as a “life-saving partner” and insisted even although he had been locked up, he remained involved in Fianna’s daily life.

She added: “He helps her with homework every night. He teaches her math with kindness and patience.

“She is far above grade level in all subjects, reading three grades above her own, and that is thanks to the guidance and attention of her father.”

Actor Danny Masterson, left, stands with his attorney, Thomas Mesereau, as he is arraigned on rape charges. Photo / AP

But Phillips cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in her divorce filing and listed the date of separation as “TBD” – “To Be Determined”.

She is seeking spousal support as well as full legal and physical custody of their only child.

She also requested that any financial support for Masterson be denied.

The teenage cast of That 70s Show at the unveiling of the Fox Broadcasting Company's 1998-1999 prime time programme schedule at Tavern on the Green. Photo / Getty Images

Masterson was found guilty in May at a retrial after the first jury was unable to reach a verdict in 2022.

After his conviction, Masterson was deemed a flight risk and was taken into prison custody.

The actor was convicted after three women testified that he had sexually assaulted them at his Hollywood home from 2001 to 2003 during the height of his TV fame.

The jury heard testimony that he had given them drugs before he assaulted them and he was found guilty of rape against two of his three accusers.

Charges brought by the third accuser were declared a mistrial and prosecutors said they do not plan to retry the case.

Prosecutors argued Masterson had relied on his status as a prominent Scientologist to avoid accountability.

Former Scientologist-turned campaigner against the group, actress Leah Remini, 53, attended Masterson’s sentencing hearing and comforted the women before and after they delivered their victim statements.