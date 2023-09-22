Bijou Phillips is demanding spousal support amid her divorce from the convicted rapist. Photo / AP

Warning: Mention of sexual abuse

Bijou Phillips, the wife of convicted rapist Danny Masterson, is demanding spousal support in her petition to divorce the disgraced actor.

According to court filings, Phillips asks she be given spousal support and also requests the court to end any support given to Masterson, reports Fox News Digital.

As per the documents, all assets owned by the couple, who wed back in 2011, are to be calculated and divided. It is not known whether there is a prenuptial agreement.

Phillips is also requesting that her husband reimburse her for her lawyer’s fees and grant her sole custody of their daughter Fianna, with the actor maintaining visitation rights.

Her lawyer revealed to People magazine: “Ms Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”

The lawyer went on, “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr Masterson was always present for Ms Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms Phillips acknowledges that Mr Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Bijou Phillips’ decision to file for divorce from Danny Masterson on September 18 came as a shock to many people. Photo / AP

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years’ to life in prison on September 7 after he was found guilty of raping two women on separate occasions in 2003.

Phillips’ decision to file for divorce from Masterson on September 18 came as a shock to many people, seeing as though she supported and stood by him throughout the entirety of his trials.

On multiple occasions, she was photographed leaving court with her husband. In her character statement, she dubbed him a “lifesaving partner to me”.

In the divorce documents, Phillips cited irreconcilable differences, with a definitive date of separation to be determined.

In the past, reports indicated Phillips had no intention of splitting from her husband.

“She has had a very difficult time since the conviction,” a source told People. “She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce. She will be by his side for it all.”

Danny Masterson among the teenage cast of Feelin' Alright, which was later renamed That '70s Show. Photo / Getty Images

Masterson’s estimated net worth is roughly $US8 million ($13 million). He shot to fame for his role as Hyde in That ′70s Show with co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, both of whom wrote character statements for him during the trial.

The couple have since faced harsh criticism for their support of the disgraced actor and have publicly apologised.