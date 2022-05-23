Dancing with the Stars NZ episode 10 highlights. Video / Three

"And Just Like That" we have made it to our final Dancing With the Stars elimination before the grand finale next Sunday. But, unlike the truly horrific Sex and the City reboot of the same name, we are actually still watching.

Brodie Kane is our loveable Carrie, whose main character energy has seen her top the leaderboard and win hearts.

Kerre Woodham is our Samantha, with sharp wit and sexy moves that keep us (and her) coming back for more.

David Letele is our Miranda, fighting against social injustices and breaking down barriers with every boogie.

Jazz Thornton is our Charlotte with loveable loyalty, but oodles of gumption that lets you know that yes she would smack a man with her shopping bags for you.

And Alex Vaz is our Mr Big, because well, he's really big.

Up first tonight our remaining celebrities Vaz, Woodham and Thorton got to dance their trio routines in order to try and nab a higher spot on that leaderboard.

Vaz, Brittany Coleman and actress Siobhan Marshall took to the floor first up. Vaz entered with a goosebumps walkway and he and his ladies navigated the dance floor like elegant swans. The judges went on the attack and we honestly wanted our beautiful swans to peck their eyes out. They only had a few days to prepare, you absolute savages!

Will our beautiful swans live to see another week? Photo / Supplied

Then Woodham, Jared Neame and Jonny Williams took to the stage with a rumba and we saw the ZB host look perfectly at home in between two partially shirtless men. Samantha Jones eat your heart out. This was her dance and she knew it, the judges knew it and Lance Savali's pen certainly knew it.

"I'm just going to go to my happy place on top of Jonny and Jared," declared an enamoured Woodham. Text us the address Kerre.

Finally, tonight was Thornton, Brad Coleman and our long lost pal Eli Matthewson. The trio tangoed - clearly they've never heard it only takes two for that - and it was all things fierce. There was plenty of partner swapping, which seemed only appropriate for a show which has brought back more exes than J.Lo.

Eli Mathewson was back and Jazz Thornton was there too. Photo / Supplied

Then came the news of who was in our bottom two and tonight it was the most savage result possible - Woodham and Vaz. The two couples who had the least time to prepare and saved the entire show from ruin. If you listen carefully you can hear a producer whisper "thanks" in the distance.

And just one week shy of our grand finale, our judges said farewell, again, to Woodham and Neame.

Kerre Woodham absolutely thriving. Photo / Supplied

We were relieved for Vaz who danced his heart out and was visibly miffed at a show that has wrongfully tossed him into the bottom two every single week. Justice for Vaz.

And of course, we were sad to see our beloved Woodham go home. But she knew what her role was this week - save the show and have a bloody good time doing so.

Woodham fittingly had the last word, declaring she couldn't possibly have wanted more from the experience that gave her so much: "I don't really care, I just wanted to dance for sheer love and enjoyment." And if the smiles on hers, Neame's and Williams' faces were anything to go by, then she smashed that goal out of the park.

The judges' leaderboard

Brodie Kane and Enrique Johns: 26/30, and 27/30 in dance two

Jazz Thornton and Brad Coleman: 26/30, and 27/30 in dance two

David Letele and Kristie Williams: 22/30, and 24/30 in dance two

ELIMINATED: Kerre Woodham and Jared Neame: 22/30, and 23/30 in dance two

Alex Vaz and Brittany Coleman: 23/30 and 16/30 in dance two

• Dancing with the Stars airs Sunday 7pm and Monday 7.30pm on Three and ThreeNow.