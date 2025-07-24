Faith Ward has made global headlines since she was announced as the newest Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.
Marie Claire, Mamamia, Channel Nine, The Daily Telegraph and Elle have all profiled the new recruit, and all refer to the 22-year-old as an Aussie. But speaking to ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley,Ward proudly affirmed her Kiwi origins, telling the radio hosts: “You guys can most definitely claim me.
“I’m originally Wellington-born and bred. I grew up majority of my life in Wellington, and I do have a New Zealand passport.”
The self-described “Welly-girl” shared that, even after living in Australia for more than a decade, she still considers Porirua home.
“I feel like it’s so cool for us Kiwi girls to show that we are just as capable as everyone else to make our dreams come true.
“Obviously, we don’t really get a lot of opportunity in New Zealand, so we have to put ourselves out there as it is, and I did just that and proved us right and that we are capable of doing something like this and made my dream happen.”
Her New Zealand nationality may even have helped her secure a spot in the high-profile team. Ward told the radio show she was shoulder-tapped by the team’s recruiters, who asked where she was originally from.
When she said New Zealand, the recruiter replied: “We’ve never had a New Zealand DCC, so you should apply.”
“I’m honestly so honoured to not only be the first New Zealand DCC and the third Australian, I’m like one of the first to have a ponytail,” she told Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley.
“You guys will see in my cameo if my hair is up or down, that’ll be the answer as to whether or not it’s staying. But for now, I’ve been wearing my hair in a pony and [dance director] Kelli seems to like it.”
Ward is one of six rookies joining the coveted dance squad for the 2025-26 NFL season. A Netflix docuseries follows the cheerleaders from auditions to training camp and into the NFL season.
Asked whether she was prepared for the fame that comes with the role, Ward said her life was “on a full 360”.
“I’m going to try and live in the moment and take it all in for what it is.”
She knows that, when she makes her debut, she’ll be inspiring and representing more than just an NFL team.