“We went home like two years ago and I was like, ‘Oh, it hasn’t changed one bit.’”

Ward, who moved to Perth aged 10, is the first New Zealander (and the third Australian) to be selected for the illustrious Texas-based cheerleading squad. She said the significance of her selection was not lost on her.

“I feel like it’s so cool for us Kiwi girls to show that we are just as capable as everyone else to make our dreams come true.

“Obviously, we don’t really get a lot of opportunity in New Zealand, so we have to put ourselves out there as it is, and I did just that and proved us right and that we are capable of doing something like this and made my dream happen.”

Her New Zealand nationality may even have helped her secure a spot in the high-profile team. Ward told the radio show she was shoulder-tapped by the team’s recruiters, who asked where she was originally from.

When she said New Zealand, the recruiter replied: “We’ve never had a New Zealand DCC, so you should apply.”

Ward also represents a tonsorial first on the squad, breaking the mould by wearing her hair tied up instead of down in the team’s signature style.

“I’m honestly so honoured to not only be the first New Zealand DCC and the third Australian, I’m like one of the first to have a ponytail,” she told Fletch, Vaughan & Hayley.

“You guys will see in my cameo if my hair is up or down, that’ll be the answer as to whether or not it’s staying. But for now, I’ve been wearing my hair in a pony and [dance director] Kelli seems to like it.”

Ward is one of six rookies joining the coveted dance squad for the 2025-26 NFL season. A Netflix docuseries follows the cheerleaders from auditions to training camp and into the NFL season.

Asked whether she was prepared for the fame that comes with the role, Ward said her life was “on a full 360”.

“I’m going to try and live in the moment and take it all in for what it is.”

She knows that, when she makes her debut, she’ll be inspiring and representing more than just an NFL team.

“Hopefully, I’ll do NZ proud.”