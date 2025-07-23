Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

First Kiwi to make Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team responds to ponytail backlash

By Claudia Poposki
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

Faith Ward, originally from Wellington, has become the first Kiwi to land a spot on the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team. Photo / @flexi_faith via Instagram

Faith Ward, originally from Wellington, has become the first Kiwi to land a spot on the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team. Photo / @flexi_faith via Instagram

A Perth-based dancer who scored herself a spot on the illustrious Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team has responded to backlash about her hair after a key detail set the internet ablaze.

Faith Ward, who was born in Wellington and has lived in Perth for much of her life, received the news

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save