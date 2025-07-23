First Kiwi to make Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team responds to ponytail backlash

“For decades now the DCC girls are known for their appearance, and a large percentage of that is hairography,” she said.

Others defended the look.

“Judy wore pigtails in the 80s and Tami Barber, one of the most famous DCCs, also wore pigtails. Super proud of our Aussie girl Faith and love the ponytails,” one said.

Another echoed: “Tami Barber had pigtails in the 70s or whatever. So, I’m all for an updo.”

Speaking to news.com.au, the DCC newcomer joked about the “controversy” surrounding her ponytail.

“I actually came into training camp with my hair out, like everyone else, thinking that was what the expectation was going to be,” she said.

“But in my headshot my hair is tied up and that was what I was shown as. Every day in training camp Kelli and Judy [DCC director and choreographer, respectively] are sat with the rookies’ headshots and doing their voice notes.”

She said during the six-week-long training camp, after performing the iconic Thunderstruck routine twice, she looked in the mirror and was stunned by her appearance.

“I am a bit of a head sweater, I’m not going to lie. No one else was looking like me. I was giving drowned rat. I was like, ‘Why do I look like this and everyone else looks airbrushed?’,” she said.

“And Kelli looked at me, and said she really loved my hair in my headshot. She asked how I got it that way and I explained it was tied up with extensions in.”

It had been mentioned previously about the dancer having her hair up while performing – something Ward didn’t realise was an option – and so on a water break she decided to give it a crack. It was immediately met with approval, on the condition that it “danced well”.

“I wanted to dance with my hair up just as much, because I knew I didn’t suit dancing with my hair out. My whole life, I’ve been a slick girl. I am a technical dancer. We never have our hair out,” she said.

“And my face shape doesn’t suit it, from what I’ve found personally.”

Kelli then expressed her enthusiasm for the look, with Ward putting everything into the next run through the routine to prove it danced well.

“You look like you’re having a lot more fun,” was the feedback she was given. Another was: “You’re going to be our little Ariana Grande.”

Faith Ward's ponytail sparked online debate because of the team's strict hair regulations. Photo / @flexi_faith via Instagram

Ward said things could change between now and when the team takes to the field in September, but it was looking likely that she would be sporting a ponytail when they do.

To the reaction online about the look, she said people needed to “chill out” after she discovered people were zooming in on the baby hairs on the nape of her neck.

This was the first year that Ward, who has been a competitive dancer her whole life, auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She was introduced to it by a friend she competed against while dancing. A recruiter for the DCC then reached out to Ward on Instagram, encouraging her to apply.

Growing up, she learnt everything from lyrical to jazz, contemporary and acrobatics – but never knew what she wanted to do with it. Then, she discovered All Star cheerleading – which involves a lot of flying and flipping through the air over pompoms. She knew there weren’t many jobs in the sport, so she decided to keep up dancing as well.

Ward didn’t even say a proper goodbye to family and friends when she flew to Texas to audition for DCC, thinking that she would likely be home soon, given she’d never done power pom or college cheer. She knew she had the talent to eventually make the team but didn’t believe she’d nail it on her first try.

“I am honestly feeling overwhelmed and still not comprehending the fact it is actually real. It feels like a dream,” she said.

She said she was honoured to be the first person born in New Zealand, and the third Australian, to be part of the team.

Before the announcement, Ward spent six weeks in training camp, where the potential cheerleaders learn the routine while being scrutinised to make sure they have everything it takes to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Ward said it was probably one of the hardest experiences any athlete could go through.

“I’ve never been pushed in ways that I have in training camp. I am grateful for that,” she said.