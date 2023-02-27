Stan Walker will perform at the national relief concert. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Following the success of an impromptu cyclone relief concert in Christchurch last weekend, more Kiwi artists and media personalities are coming together to raise funds for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

In a statement issued this afternoon, it was announced that Stan Walker, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Drax Project and many more will perform at a free concert in Parr’s Park, West Auckland on March 25.

Named Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa, the concert - which is being organised by Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū and he Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency - will run from 12pm until 7pm.

Fat Freddy's Drop.

Guest presenters will include multiple media personalities, including Flava host Stacey Morrison as well as Moana Maniapoto, Matai Rangi Smith, Neil Waka, Peata Melbourne, Julian Wilcox, Luke Bird, and Marcia Hopa.

Speaking about the event, Maniapoto said in the statement issued to the Herald, “We cannot fix what is badly broken. But music can help us feel together in painful times, unite through action and make a difference for others, even just for a moment.”

Drax Project will perform at the relief concert.

The Herald understands more artists and guest presenters are in the process of rearranging their schedules so they can be a part of the fundraising efforts.

The seven-hour concert will be broadcast live on television and online to ensure all Kiwis can be involved in a national effort. All concertgoers and those watching at home will be encouraged to make donations.

It comes after The Red Cross New Zealand teamed up with New Zealand musicians to put on an impromptu gig in the Garden City last weekend that raised a whopping $200,000 from ticket sales alone.

Many of the artists, including Neil Finn, Tiki Taane, L.A.B and Lorde were already in Christchurch for the annual Electric Avenue festival.

The event was hosted by Mike McRoberts.

The concert announcement comes a fortnight after the storm lashed the country, killing nine people across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti and two firefighters in Muriwai, West Auckland.

THE LOWDOWN:

What: Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa - cyclone relief concert

Who: Stan Walker, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Che Fu, Drax Project and more

Where: Parr’s Park, West Auckland

When: March 25