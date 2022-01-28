Benee has cancelled her New Zealand shows due to the Omicron outbreak. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand leg of pop star Benee's world tour is the latest to be cancelled in the red traffic light setting.

It's the second time the Kiwi artist has postponed her New Zealand shows, first announcing in August last year that she wouldn't be going ahead with her eight-date regional tour of the country.

In a statement released this afternoon, it was announced that all the Aotearoa dates on her world tour would no longer be going ahead due to the 100-person limit on gatherings.

Benee said in a statement to her fans: "First up, COVID SUCKS. Every time we think we see light at the end of the tunnel we're thrown a curve ball.

"I've been waiting so long to come and play for you ... especially those in the smaller places who just don't get to see enough live music."

The singer went on to add that the red light setting of the traffic light system made touring "impossible" and left her with no other option than to cancel.

"I'm so very sad for all my friends in the music industry and for all of you live music lovers.

"We've already postponed once and we don't want to do it again. It's too vague and I want you all to get your money back because everyone needs it right now!

"I promise that I will tour again, all around NZ, as soon as I know that I am able to do so safely ... Kia kaha."

All current ticket holders would receive an automatic refund.

It's the latest in a string of concerts and gigs to be cancelled due to the red light setting which came into effect this week.

The restrictions have left musicians, performers, technicians and crew reeling as they face the possibility of months without employment in an industry already hard-hit by Covid-19.