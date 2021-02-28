Covid 19 coronavirus: What to watch, read and listen to this week during lockdown

Why not try one of these recommendations this week. Photo / 123rf

Well, Aucklanders here we are again!

You might be sitting at home dreading the week ahead, wondering what the heck you're going to do for the next 168 hours.

However, If you're in need of something new to watch, listen or read, look no further than this article. We have compiled a list of recommendations on what to read, watch and listen to over the next seven days to make the most of our "staycation".

What to watch:

Superstore ( Netflix)

This is not a relatively new TV show but with it recently being added to Netflix here in Aotearoa. Unpopular opinion but I never enjoyed workplace banter comedy shows like The Office (US and UK) or Parks and Recreation but I can highly recommend Superstore! It followings a group of store employees with larger-than-life personalities and their the day to day things they get up to while at work. It touches on everything a good TV show needs. It has romance, diversity, hilarious banter between characters and it doesn't shy away from current issues the 2010's have faced.

New Amsterdam ( Netflix and Neon)

You can never go wrong with a medical drama and it New Amsterdam is the perfect show to get lost in. The show focuses on Dr Max Goodwin who's the new medical director at a New York public hospital. His staff have found fame and taken advantage of it. However he wants to change things fast and get the staff back to patient care. It's a show full of personal drama and heartfelt moments with the stress of working in difficult and fast-paced situations.

Although Netflix only has season one there are 22, 43-minute episodes to see you through the week lockdown. However if you have Neon you get an extra 18 episodes as season 2 is now available on the streaming services.

Allen vs Farrow (Neon and HBO on Sky)

If your after a good documentary series can I recommend Allen vs Farrow. The new docuseries puts the focus on the person this story was always really about. By exploring Dylan Farrow's accusations that her adopted father Woody Allen, abused her as a child. The first episode is now available in New Zealand and the following episodes will drop each Monday.

It's a Sin (TVNZ OnDemand)

This is a short a sharp English miniseries but after finishing the shows five episodes you will feel like you have just ended an emotional 7 series show.

It's a Sin follows the journey a group of misfit friends are living through the Aids epidemic in London. Each episode shows their overall and individual experience of HIV and Aids in the gay community during the 1980s and 1990s.

Not only is it a heart-wrenching story told through the eyes of each character, each experience is a chance for viewers to learn about the Aids epidemic. A strong warning the show pulls at the heartstrings so get a box of tissues ready.

What to read:

Aroha: Māori wisdom for a contented life lived in harmony with our planet, Dr Hinemoa Elder (Audible and e-book sites)

This pukapuka is a perfect read for these uncertain and stressful times. Maori psychiatrist Dr Hinemoa Elder shares many whakataukī Māori proverbs passed down by our ancestors to help guide the reader through the modern world. Depending on how you are feeling on the day you are able to flick through and find the perfect whakataukī to uplift your wairua.

Mr Nice, Howard Marks (Audible and e-book sites)

If you are after a book full of mystery and crime "Mr Nice" is the one for you. Following the true story of Howard Marks once Britain's most wanted man it's full of drug smuggling and crime. The descriptive storytelling of certain events gives the reader a feel into what his life must have been like and who doesn't love a bit of escapism.

The Flatshare, Beth O'Leary (Audible and e-book sites)

Want a light read that you can potentially start and finish within the length of the lockdown? Look no further. Beth O'Leary's "The Flatshare" will entertain and amuse you in the extra hours at home. The book tells the story of Tiffy and Leon, who share more than a flat: they share a bed. Tiffy works days, Leon works nights. They use the same bed but have never met. Until they do. A funny and well-written rom com to add some lightness to your days.

Straight Outta Crawley, Romesh Ranganathan (Audible and e-book sites)

Romesh Ranganathan's memoir, "Straight Outta Crawley", will give you insight into the life of the hilarious British comedian, his upbringing, his career as a maths teacher and all the weird and wonderful moments that led him to where he is today - on stages around the world, making people laugh with his unique brand of humour, proving he's much more than just your "favourite overweight vegan Sri Lankan comedian from Crawley".

What to listen:

No Such Thing as a Fish (Spotify)

The "No Such Thing as a Fish" podcast is the perfect podcast for those who want to learn new things but also be entertained. The weekly podcast series is hosted by the researchers behind the BBC Two panel game QI. Every week, they release a podcast where they discuss the most interesting facts they've learnt about, while researching for the show. It's informative and hilarious - the perfect combination to pass the time in lockdown.

Cooking the Books (iHeartRadio)

With the up's and down's of this year and the uncertainties of this year finances is on everyone's minds! Luckily you've got Cooking the Books to help you figure out all things money.

Each week host Frances Cook talks to a new expert, about anything from a budget that still lets you live your life, how to fix your KiwiSaver, getting started investing, or how to ease the pressure from your mortgage. So why not get your personal finance in order this week?

You're Wrong About

You're Wrong About is a pop culture podcast hosted by American journalists Michael Hobbes and Sarah Marshall. The show tackles infamous moments in pop culture which media misunderstood and compares how the public remember the moments to the actual truth.

Marshall has embarked on the enormous task of breaking down the infamous OJ Simpson Trial. Which saw NFL star OJ Simpson be accused for the brutal murder of his ex wife Nicole Simpson and friend Ron Goldman. It is such a deep dive, there are currently 13 episodes and they haven't even gotten to the trial yet!

From the tragic mystery of Azaria Chamberlain to the truth about who Monica Lewinsky is, this podcast has something for everyone and you might be surprised at how wrong you really are about a infamous pop culture event.

Casefile True Crime

If you love true crime this is the podcast for you! Hosted by an anonymous Australian, each week Casefile dives into popular and unknown true crime cases from all over the world. The well-researched podcast focuses on fact rather than the hosts theories and opinions, allowing the listener the be fully immersed in the story.

All podcasts are available to stream on iHeartRadio.