Covid 19 coronavirus: Ted Nugent, who called Covid 'a hoax', admits he has the virus

Ted Nugent tests positive for covid-19 after calling pandemic a ‘scam’. Video / Facebook

Ted Nugent, who has repeatedly called Covid-19 a "scam" and a "hoax", among other things, has contracted coronavirus.

The musician revealed his diagnosis on social media, adding that he has never felt so sick in his entire life.

Nugent had previously made headlines for saying coronavirus was "not a real pandemic", even though it very much is and more than three million people have died in just over a year from the virus.

Ted Nugent - also known as the Motor City Madman - performs the Star Spangled Banner during a campaign rally for Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

In December, Nugent released a Christmas message on Facebook, calling Covid-19 a "scammy pandemic" and calling mask wearers "sheep".

On Monday, the Covid-denier singer revealed on Facebook live that he had caught coronavirus.

He said many people warned him against announcing his diagnosis.

"I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days and I thought I was dying, just a clusterf***," he said.

"Today is the 19th of April 2021 during clusterf*** pandemic... I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese s***."

Nugent, an outspoken Trump supporter, referred to the virus as "Chinese s***" during his announcement, echoing Trump's "Chinese virus" speeches.

"My god, what a pain in the a**," he added, describing his symptoms.

Despite saying he "literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days", the musician says he still won't take the vaccine because "nobody knows what's in it".

More than three million people have died of Covid-19 in just over a year as the pandemic continues to kill thousands across the world every day.