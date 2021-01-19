Covid 19 coronavirus: Rachel Hunter's emotional message amid Auckland quarantine: 'Forever grateful'

The former supermodel spent lockdown finding inner peace in India. Photo / Spy

Kiwi former supermodel Rachel Hunter is "forever grateful" to be back in New Zealand.

The beloved Kiwi star began two weeks of managed isolation in Auckland yesterday after arriving back in New Zealand from Los Angeles.

And she shared her gratitude to Kiwis in an emotional post to Instagram and Facebook last night.

"For ever grateful to all the Border Frontline Incredible humans !! + New Zealanders doing what you all did and do to keep NZ safe [sic]," she wrote to her 123,000 followers.

Hunter thanked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her government for their leadership throughout the pandemic. And she shared that being in lockdown in several different countries around the world has taken a toll on her mental health.

"I was asked a question at the border ... that meant the world to me ... how is your mental health? Tears welled up in my eyes, tears kept coming," she revealed.

"This is so important as we all know or some are learning and acknowledging this. Please please take care of self and be there for others. Reach out."

She shared the emotional post "just before I fell off to sleep tucked up in quarantine feeling safe.

"Having had tears throughout the day of relief and grateful to all the amazing people at the border. And to all you amazing people in New Zealand to keep this country safe."

Kiwi fans were quick to show their support and welcome her home.

"Welcome home beautiful lady! Such an unusual time but one of reflection, review and focusing on what's important. Grateful for the place we call home. Enjoy the wide open spaces after quarantine," one wrote on Facebook.

"Welcome back home Rachel! Hope quarantine times goes by swiftly and you can once again enjoy the place you call home! Stay safe!" another commented.

In July 2020, Spy reported that Hunter was in lockdown in India. The 500-hour yoga instructor had sold her LA home earlier in the year and gone to India for the Hindu festival Maha Shivarati to spend time with yoga mentors.

After isolating in New Delhi, Hunter then made it to London to see her kids Renee and Liam Stewart before returning to Los Angeles.

Spy understands she has returned to New Zealand to take part in a yoga retreat.

She also has plans to catch up with sister Jacqui Hunter and her husband, former America's Cup sailor Craig Monk, who have been enjoying the sailing in Auckland.