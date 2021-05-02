Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine advertisement wins praise

The Government's new advertisement campaign to encourage Kiwis to get the Covid-19 vaccine launched yesterday, a typically Kiwi effort loaded with low-key humour that has won global praise.
The ad shows a range of New Zealanders celebrating the advent of the vaccine and closes with the tag line: "Ka kite, Covid".
The clip kicks off with a young girl addressing the virus directly: "Hey Covid, you were a bit of an egg in 2020 eh?"
It shows a range of New Zealanders, young and old, celebrating a return to normal after they walk through "the metaphorical door to freedom" and get the jab.
"We're over fighting and we're ready to win," says a female gym-goer and a dutiful son celebrates: "I'm going home to see my mum".
Telling Kiwis to "do it for each other", the ad is chock-full of Kiwi culture with gumboots, haka and a laconic sense of humour on full display.
Commenters online gave the ad a rave review, saying the "uniquely Kiwi" ad had hit the mark.
The ad attracted international attention, with an American doctor noting: "We need these commercials in the US".
Australian commenters admitted to being "envious" and that New Zealand makes the "best ad".
Not everyone was a fan however, with a viewer from Europe saying that "the passive-aggressive nature of this video seems extremely counter-productive".
"I'm sorry, have you met us?" came the Kiwi response.