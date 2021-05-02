Covid 19 coronavirus: New vaccine advertisement wins praise

Ka kite, COVID – we’re getting immunity. Video / @covid19nz

The Government's new advertisement campaign to encourage Kiwis to get the Covid-19 vaccine launched yesterday, a typically Kiwi effort loaded with low-key humour that has won global praise.

The ad shows a range of New Zealanders celebrating the advent of the vaccine and closes with the tag line: "Ka kite, Covid".

The clip kicks off with a young girl addressing the virus directly: "Hey Covid, you were a bit of an egg in 2020 eh?"

The ad has been praised overseas.

The clips shows New Zealanders getting back to life as normal.

It shows a range of New Zealanders, young and old, celebrating a return to normal after they walk through "the metaphorical door to freedom" and get the jab.

"We're over fighting and we're ready to win," says a female gym-goer and a dutiful son celebrates: "I'm going home to see my mum".

Telling Kiwis to "do it for each other", the ad is chock-full of Kiwi culture with gumboots, haka and a laconic sense of humour on full display.

The video shows Kiwis celebrating the vaccine.

Commenters online gave the ad a rave review, saying the "uniquely Kiwi" ad had hit the mark.

The ad attracted international attention, with an American doctor noting: "We need these commercials in the US".

Australian commenters admitted to being "envious" and that New Zealand makes the "best ad".

You realise that the whole world is praising this ad.

You nailed it. pic.twitter.com/Il4LMvhuPW — Tanya Selak (@GongGasGirl) May 2, 2021

Not everyone was a fan however, with a viewer from Europe saying that "the passive-aggressive nature of this video seems extremely counter-productive".

"I'm sorry, have you met us?" came the Kiwi response.