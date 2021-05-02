Covid 19 coronavirus: 60 per cent of Air NZ workers fully vaccinated

Air New Zealand crew received their first doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Auckland Airport in February. Photo / Supplied

2 May, 2021

Air New Zealand crew received their first doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Auckland Airport in February. Photo / Supplied

Almost 60 per cent of around 4000 eligible Air New Zealand crew members have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination since February.

At least 72 per cent have received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the Ministry of Health told the Herald.

Eligible staff members include those recently re-hired for the transtasman travel bubble.

The group also includes cabin crew and pilots, as well as airport, cargo and line maintenance employees in Auckland and Christchurch.

"This is a strong response by our people," said chief operational integrity and safety officer David Morgan.

"It's a real testament to their commitment to keeping themselves, each other and our customers safe."

The Covid-19 vaccine is only mandatory for crew members on managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) flights – a rule that came into effect at midnight on Friday.

The Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order requires all workers in MIQ facilities and those who work for Government agencies at the border to be vaccinated.

An Air New Zealand flight attendant who received the first vaccine dose tested positive during routine testing last month.

Air New Zealand did not confirm to the Herald if any staff members have refused the vaccine.

"While it's not mandatory, we are strongly encouraging our people to take the opportunity to be vaccinated as part of the prioritised roll-out," Air New Zealand Chief Medical Officer Dr Ben Johnston said when the vaccine rollout began on February 25.

"We are working hard with our people to ensure everyone understands how the vaccine works, the benefits of receiving it and key safety information so they can make an informed decision."

Meanwhile, nine Customs workers were sacked for refusing the Covid-19 vaccine, including four from a single provincial port.

Their contracts were terminated after Customs was unable to find a suitable alternative role for the workers.

It comes as all direct passenger flights from Perth to New Zealand were "immediately paused" last night - including an Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines flight.

A Perth MIQ worker and their two flatmates have tested positive for the virus.

No Qantas flights were scheduled today from Western Australia to New Zealand.

Western Australia health officials will decide today whether the state will enter a full lockdown.

Almost 4000 front-line Air New Zealand employees have been eligible for the Pfizer vaccine since February. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Ministry is contacting travellers who arrived in New Zealand from Perth since April 27 and advising them to check the Western Australian Government website for locations of interest.

An Air New Zealand flight bound for Perth from Auckland postponed departure from 10am to 2.30pm today.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, and four new cases in MIQ since Friday.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 24.