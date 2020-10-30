Covid 19 coronavirus: KJ Apa's new Covid-19 inspired film faces criticism

The trailer for KJ Apa's new film, Songbird, a Covid-19 inspired movie, was released this week.

Directed by Michael Bay, the film sees New Zealand actor KJ Apa try and keep loved ones safe while the world grapples with Covid-23 in the US.

Despite the thrilling action-packed scenes, however, the film has faced criticism online, with many viewing it as distasteful and wrong.

Covid-19 numbers worldwide continue to grow daily, with many countries including France facing a deadly second wave.

Following the trailer's online release, many took to social media to express their anger towards the film.

Making a “dystopian horror movie” about a horror that is real and happening RIGHT NOW is so tone deaf. And so not what people need. So many people have lost jobs, livelihoods and loved ones due to COVID, and everyone’s life has been severely effected. Bad, bad, bad move. — pip pap @ genshin impact (@scallywap) October 29, 2020

Who else watched the Songbird movie trailer and is even more depressed 🙃 — ✨ⓒⓗⓡⓘⓢⓣⓨ✨ (@a_harmonicminor) October 29, 2020

The more I think about the Songbird film, the more I’m seething about it. It’s really got be panicked about that feeling too far from reality and I think it’ll make a lot of people anxious. #SongbirdMovie #Songbird — MotheringHappily (@MotheringH) October 30, 2020

It’s way too early to be making scary movies about Covid-19😑😑😑 #Songbird — Tètè (@esther_1043) October 30, 2020

I can't judge the movie bc I haven't seen it, but the trailer plays on people's fears about the pandemic and being forced into obeying martial law. we are already seeing those fears play out in anti maskers at the expense of the most vulnerable. this is in such poor taste — KB (@grannythings) October 29, 2020

Many angry Twitter users pointed out the film's similarities to the current coronavirus pandemic.

During the trailer, Apa is seen riding a bike through a empty city, he is then stopped by armed soldiers and screams to them that he is immune before being taken into custody.

Once those in the film become infected, they are the taken to "quarantine camps" rather than hospitals.

In an intense scene, one character watches men in hazmat suits try and storm down her neighbour's door after she's confirmed to have the virus.

The women is then is dragged kicking and screaming to be quarantined.

The danger appears to come close to home, as her mother begins to have a temperature and she tells loved ones they can't see her and should "say goodbye".

But he refuses to do so, telling her: 'I'm not letting you give up!'

The trailer ends on a darker note with a message mentioning recent calls to stay healthy amid the Covid-19 outbreak, as one character says "Remember stay sane, safe and sanitised".