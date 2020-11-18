Covid 19 coronavirus: Harvey Weinstein isolated over Covid fears

Harvey Weinstein has been placed in isolation with a fever and other Covid symptoms, with doctors conviced that he has contracted the virus, a new report claims.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the disgraced movie mogul is " doing poorly" and has been placed in a 72-hour isolation while he awaits test results.

This isn't the first time that Weinstein has been linked to the virus, with reports appearing in March that he had Covid-19, though these were never confirmed.

TMZ's source claimed that any infection would be complicated by Weinstein's various health complications.

Those same complications hit the headlines during his trial, when Weinstein used a walker and complained of chest pains.

If the infection is confirmed, Weistein would be moved to the hospital at the Wende Correctional Facility, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein was recently hit with six new charges relating to sexual assault in Los Angeles.

Already spending 23 years behind bars after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act in the state of New York in March, he is also facing further charges in California for different allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Last month Weinstein had another six criminal charges placed against him, stemming from three alleged rapes that took place in Beverly Hills in the early 2000s.

According to Variety, the 68-year-old movie mogul allegedly raped a woman at a hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005, and is also accused of forcing himself on a second woman on two occasions in November 2009 and November 2010.