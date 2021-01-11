Covid 19 coronavirus: Chris Rock tells Gayle King why he 'can't wait' to get the vaccine

Comedian Chris Rock says he "can't wait" to get the coronavirus vaccine.

In an interview with Gayle King for CBS Sunday Morning, the American actor and comedian explained why he doesn't think anyone should worry about the vaccine.

"Can't wait," he told King when she asked him about getting the vaccine.

"Let me put it this way: do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes. Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache is gone. Do I know

what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious."

The clip from the interview has been shared widely on social media, with users praising Rock's outlook on the vaccine and describing his answer as "brilliant" and "a dose of common sense".

Chris Rock is so very very right! I am reliant on biologics to help manage my autoimmune arthritis & I have a working understanding about what they can lead to. It's about weighing risk & in this case the risk of not taking the vaccine. Everyone needs to be vaccinated #COVID19 https://t.co/ANxWcFVbnr — smallmausu (@smallmausu) January 11, 2021

Super important candor from someone who has openly admitted in stand ups that Black people have reason to be skeptical.



BUT as he said, most people don’t know what’s in half the shit they consume.



🗣 TRUST SCIENCE. TAKE THE VACCINE! https://t.co/3zPMzDiPu5 — Aquarian Unicorn (@ALLthewayFEISTY) January 11, 2021

"My favourite is the people who think the vaccine is just to place a tracking chip in them, as if they don't constantly have their phone on them which would be far easier and less expensive to track," one Twitter user replied.

In the interview, the comedian also revealed he has been getting seven hours of therapy a week since the pandemic began.

"I learned that I could be very hard on myself," he said. "Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances," he added.

He also revealed that he has learned to swim during the pandemic.

"I grew up in a 'hood, and you can't swim in a fire hydrant," he joked.

"There was something in my head that said, 'If I can learn to swim, I can do anything.' If I can conquer this in my 50s, I can do anything," the 55-year-old comedian added.