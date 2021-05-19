Covid 19 coronavirus: Chase star's brutal takedown of anti-vaxxer

The ad shows a range of New Zealanders celebrating the advent of the vaccine and closes with the tag line: "Ka kite, Covid". Video / NZ Government

The stars of the hit quiz show The Chase are known for not taking prisoners on-screen and now one Chaser has proved that he is no slouch behind the keyboard, brutally hitting back online at an anti-vaxxer who took aim at a co-star.

Paul Sinha - aka The Sinnerman - who battled Covid last year, came to the defence of Jenny Ryan - aka The Vixen - after she was criticised for sharing her vaccination status.

When Ryan announced that she was fully vaccinated, one critic called her out.

"I thought you would be more sensible, but your body, your choice," Brenda the disgruntled troll interjected.

"Congratulations on having the experimental vax that won't protect you or others anyway...

"I never even got the normal yearly flu vax but still alive. Guess my immune system works."

I thought you would be more sensible,but your body,your choice.Congratulations on having the experimental vax that won't protect you or others anyway for a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate.I never even got the normal yearly flu vax but still alive.Guess my immune system works — brenda (@neondragon76) May 15, 2021

Brenda also said: "I thought you would have more intelligent followers."

Enter The Sinnerman.

As im finding out from your tweets Brenda we cant choose our followers. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) May 16, 2021

"As I'm finding out from your tweets, Brenda, we can't choose our followers," Sinha said.

Not taking the hint, plucky Brenda picked herself up off the canvas and squared up again, name-checking host Bradley Walsh, who is not on Twitter.

"I don't watch The Chase anymore because it has become too boring, and we can't choose the Chasers either. Bradley is the one that keeps the show entertaining."

Oh, Brenda.

"I've checked," said Sinha. "He thinks you're a f***wit as well."

No mercy. Photo / Twitter

Fans couldn't get enough of the response, with one saying: "Didn't think I could love you more, Paul, but here we are".

"Gold. Absolute f***ing gold," said another.

"Yet again, a Chaser gives a correct answer," noted another Chase fan.

Not everyone was happy with his response however, with anti-vax conspiracy theorists commenting in support of Brenda, who foolishly took the comments as fuel to have another crack at Sinha.

The catchphrase for the new quiz show The Weakest Think. https://t.co/fXLHGot594 — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) May 16, 2021

Ouch.