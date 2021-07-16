Covid 19 coronavirus: Caitlyn Jenner flies into Sydney for Celebrity Big Brother while thousands of Aussies remain stranded

Caitlyn Jenner has just flown into Sydney to star in a reality TV show. Photo / Getty Images

Getting into Australia is near on impossible at the moment. Except, it seems, if you are Hollywood royalty.

There are reports that reality star Caitlyn Jenner has taken up one of a severely limited number of airline seats so she can take part in Channel 7 series Celebrity Big Brother.

The sky high airfare that many are struggling to afford is, of course, an expense born by the network. While if Jenner wins, she will be able to head back stateside a cool half a million dollars richer.

There are thought to be as many as 34,000 Australians overseas who are trying to get home, yet just 3000 weekly spots. That's down from a cap of almost 6500 last week after the Federal Government agreed to further limit arrivals in an attempt to lessen the risk of further covid leaks from hotel quarantine.

Yet on Friday, The Daily Telegraph revealed Jenner, the parent of Kendall and Kylie Jenner and step parent to Robert, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, had landed in Sydney.

She is now understood to be in hotel quarantine, further taking up a space that could have gone to a returning Aussie.

A spokesman for the Stranded Aussies Action Network told news.com.au there was no transparency around who qualified to fly into Australia and more clarity was needed particularly as the caps had now been slashed in half.

"(Jenner's arrival) is clearly a slap in the face for stranded Aussies.

"But it's not the celebrities that are to blame, it's the failed government policies that allows this to happen."

The paper reported that Celebrity Big Brother will be filmed at Sydney Olympic Park, close to New South Wales' largest vaccination hub.

Celebrity Big Brother will be hosted by Sonia Kruger and is expected to air later this year.

Prior to leaving the US, Jenner posted an image of herself on Instagram wearing a "Caitlyn for California" T-shirt. She is running in a September election to be governor of the country's largest state.

Former Olympian Jenner has previously competed on US and UK reality shows as well as, of course, Keeping up with the Kardashians.