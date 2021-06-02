Covid 19 coronavirus: Alanis Morissette NZ tour postponed ... again!

Alanis Morissette has been forced to delay her tour again, due to Covid restrictions. Photo / Getty Images

Alanis Morissette's New Zealand tour has been postponed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Again, actually, after already being postponed from the original 2020 date until November 2021.

Due to ongoing travel restrictions in Australia and New Zealand Alanis Morissette's tour has been rescheduled until November 2022.

The tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her classic album Jagged Little Pill was first delayed to November 2020, then delayed again to November 2021. However, the Spark Arena show has now been pushed back another year, again.

A note from Alanis: "My dear fans in Australia & New Zealand, I'm gutted that we have to reschedule our dates once more, but we're coming for you November 2022!".

Alanis Morissette has announced new dates for her Jagged Little Pill tour, supported by Julia Stone, until November 2022. Photo / Supplied

Jagged Little Pill featured her hits Hand In My Pocket and Ironic and is regarded as one of the most successful albums of the 1990s. It was number one in New Zealand for 11 consecutive weeks.

Ticketholders can hold on to their original tickets, which will be valid for the new tour date.

The promoter says: "Patrons unable to attend the new date can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase."

The seven-time Grammy award-winning artist was last in New Zealand in 2018 for shows in Queenstown, Taupo, and Whitianga with George Thorogood and Colin Hay.

In 1998, Morissette played a free show at Auckland's Aotea Square to a crowd of 15,000 people. The Canadian singer won album of the year and best rock album at the 1996 Grammy awards for Jagged Little Pill.

• The new date for Alanis Morissette Celebrating 25 Years of Jagged Little Pill, with special guest Julia Stone: Mon 14 Nov 2022, Spark Arena, Auckland.