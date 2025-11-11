Courteney has launched her own Homecourt homeware line and added a new bodycare collection called Cocomoi, as well as her signature Cece scent.

The actress previously revealed she fell in love with perfume back in the 1980s when she was making 1989 film Till We Meet Again.

She previously told People: “I remember the first time I really fell in love with perfume, I was doing a movie with Hugh Grant and Mia Sara.

“Mia wore this perfume, Jour de Fete by L’Artisan Parfumeur, and every time she’d walk by, I thought, ‘That’s the most beautiful scent I’ve ever smelled’.”

Courteney wore the scent for “years and years” but layered it with another fragrance when she found something else she liked, creating the custom blend.

She said: “That’s when I started combining oils and perfumes to get something that’s personal to me. This is something I’ve worn for the last, maybe, 10 years.”

Despite her interest in the products, the Scream actor admitted she wasn’t always an avid user of bodycare treatments.

She said: “I think using bodycare didn’t start until I was much older. You spend a lot of time on your face. You wash your face, you use exfoliants, toners, serums and you put on masks and peels.

“And you really should start with your body at the same time that you care about your face because it catches up with you.”

Now Courteney has a regular routine in place. She said: “When I take a shower, I use my body wash, either Cece or Cocomoi. Then I always use the body butter, which I think is so deliciously rich. It’s one of those things where you feel hydrated for hours and hours and hours after using it.” Next she applies the perfume oil, followed by the mist.

She said of the latter: “I love to put that on my clothes.”