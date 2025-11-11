Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Courteney Cox credits daughter Coco for inspiring her make-up style

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Courteney Cox takes beauty advice from her daughter Coco, learning to apply make-up simply. Photo / Getty Images

Courteney Cox takes beauty advice from her daughter Coco, learning to apply make-up simply. Photo / Getty Images

Courteney Cox takes beauty advice from her 21-year-old daughter Coco because she’s “the coolest girl I know”.

The former Friends star, 61, has revealed Coco has taught her how to apply blusher properly and encouraged her mother to embrace more simple makeup looks.

Courteney told People: “She shows me how

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save