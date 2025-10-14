The Counting Crows are in NZ ahead of a three-date tour kicking off March 23 in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

American rockers Counting Crows aren’t straying away from their Kiwi fans for too long, announcing a one-off show in Auckland which will take place exactly three years after their last visit.

The alternative rock band, formed in San Francisco in the 1990s, are packing their guitars and returning to New Zealand next year for the first time since 2023, when they and English punk star Frank Turner performed in Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington.

The group will kick off their Oceania leg at the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on March 23, before crossing the Tasman to play Adelaide’s Festival Theatre on March 27 and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on March 29, concluding in Melbourne at the Palais Theatre on April 1.

The Herald‘s Anna Leask described the night in Ōtautahi as “the musical equivalent of chicken soup for my 90s music-loving soul as Duritz’s familiar, soothing and at times haunting voice weaved through the old, the new, the nostalgic, the heartbreaking, the heart soaring and the best of the band’s catalogue“.

The seven-man band’s newly announced concert comes off the back of their successful The Complete Sweets! Tour, announced in March, which celebrates their latest material Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!.