Here early to chill out for a few days ahead of their three-date tour kicking off March 23 in Christchurch, Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz and guitarist David Immerglück perform Elevator Boots from their latest album, Butter Miracle: Suite one. Video / NZ Herald

For three decades, Counting Crows have been that band that keeps on giving. From their beloved debut single Mr. Jones, to Accidentally In Love, their music is nothing if not multigenerational. For many musicians, a lengthy career has likely led to their share of regret, but for the band’s lead vocalist Adam Duritz, there’s only one.

Sitting down with the Herald in Auckland Duritz explains there was one song in their discography that saw a title change, following a comment from the band’s manager, that he wishes he never made.

“I wrote this song called Richard Manuel is Dead on [the album] Hard Candy, and my manager convinced me nobody would play a song called Richard Manuel is Dead,” he says referring to the tune which is now known as If I Could Give All My Love - Or - Richard Manuel Is Dead. “In retrospect, that was stupid and we should have just called it Richard Manuel,” he says, “I’ve regretted it ever since.”

The band are in New Zealand ahead of their three-date tour which will see them perform in Christchurch, Auckland and finish up in the capital city of Wellington.

Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Photo / Supplied

It’s the first time they’ve been back in the country since 2015 with the tour dates from that year, unfortunately, cut short due to Duritz coming down with a nasty flu. The entire experience left the band with some less than special memories of their time in the country, but they’re hoping to make up for it now.

“A friend of mine has a ranch so we’re gonna go up to the Coromandel and visit him for a bit, we get about three or four days out there,” Duritz explains adding, “we never do this on tour.”

“It’s a rarity,” David Immerglück, the band’s guitarist agrees.

Another rarity is performing the exact same set list twice. The two-time Grammy-nominated stars reveal that even after “coming up three decades” in the industry, even they don’t know what’s in store for NZ fans heading along to their shows.

“We don’t actually make the set list up until Immy and I sit down after dinner every night and decide what we’re gonna play that night,” Duritz laughs, “We will be playing songs from every record, and we’ll play the entire Butter Miracle Suite at some point but other than, that’s all I know because we haven’t made any set lists yet.”

The Butter Miracle: Suite One, is a four-song EP that was intended to be just that but due to its ongoing success and popularity with fans, they have decided to create a part two.

“We just have to make it,” Immerglück laughs, and Duritz adds, “I would’ve said we’d do it this year, but we booked so much touring this year that I don’t know if we’ll get that done.”

Counting Crows perform to a pumped up crowd. Photo / Supplied

Regardless of when the second part of their EP hits the soundwaves, it’s likely it will be a raging success. If not for the brilliance of the music, then the band’s loyal fanbase who ranges from Gen Z to Boomers and all the generations in between. It’s something Duritz and Immerglück think is the “greatest thing”.

Reflecting on the band’s lengthy career, Duritz says, “if you have any success at all, it lasts a couple of years and then you’re done, you know but we’ve been able to do this for coming up on the third decade now, and it’s really cool. I kick myself all the time,” he proudly smiles.

A large age demographic, however, begs the question, how do you cater to everyone? Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis offered a solution in her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter saying older bands should perform matinees. It’s a suggestion that Duritz and Immerglück couldn’t help but chuckle at.

“It’s really hard singing early in the day, and I’ve done it a lot for the last two days, I don’t wanna make a habit of it. I’m better at night,” Duritz laughs referring to his current press tour,“ This is rock and roll. It’s supposed to take place at night.”

But they admit, if they were to make an except for anyone, it would be the Freaky Friday actress, “Yeah,” Immerglück nods his head, “I think she’s very cool.”

Counting Crows wouldn't perform a matinee... unless Jamie Lee Curtis was there. Photo / Supplied

And when it comes to celebrity encounters, Duritz shares that he has a connection with Curtis so random one might think it’s enough to inspire a song. It all started one night when the star was flying to England for a show and found himself seated beside Tony Curtis – Jamie Lee’s dad who was a famous American actor.

Everyone else on the plane was asleep except them so they stayed up all night talking. Nothing would come of the bonding session until a couple of months later when the two met again in a rather unlikely place. The Playboy Mansion.

“I think it was Hugh Hefner’s 75th birthday. He got divorced and they invented Viagra and so they reopened the Playboy mansion,” the singer explains with a laugh. “My friends were all talking about how cool it was gonna be and everything and when we walked in the front, Hugh Hefner was standing there with Tony Curtis and before anyone could say anything, Tony was like, ‘Adam! Hugh, you gotta meet my friend Adam. He’s great.’ And all my friends were just like, whoa,”

“And I’ve never quite forgotten that,” the star admits.

But Duritz admits that if there was one person he would perform a matinee for, it’s the Oscar award-winning actress - but only if she sticks around after the show.

”I would love to hang out with Jamie Lee and tell her how I thought her dad was the greatest guy.” he laughs but it’s clear the comment is anything but a joke.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Counting Crows

What: Butter Miracle tour

When: March 23 – March 29

Where: Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington

Tickets available here.