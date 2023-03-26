The Counting Crows are in NZ ahead of a three-date tour kicking off March 23 in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

The Counting Crows are in NZ ahead of a three-date tour kicking off March 23 in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Counting Crows have cancelled their Wellington show at the 11th hour.

In a statement issued by Live Nation, the band announced they have had to cancel their show at Wellington’s Michael Fowler Centre tonight due to illness.

“Counting Crows and Live Nation share the disappointment of ticket holders at this late news and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

Adding, “Unfortunately it will not be possible to reschedule the Wellington performance during the current tour schedule, therefore full refunds will be issued to all ticket holders via their original payment method.”

No further information has been released about the last-minute cancellation.

It comes after the American rock band performed in Christchurch last Thursday and Auckland on Saturday night as part of their Butter Miracle tour.

Counting Crows have performed in Christchurch and Auckland as part of their Butter Miracle tour. Photo / Supplied

This is the second time the band have been forced to cut short their New Zealand tour due to illness. In 2013 fans were devastated after their Wellington show was cancelled due to illness after the opening act had already performed.

The beloved band were formed in 1991, quickly rising to fame after impressing the world – and particularly Kiwi fans – with their soulful and intricate take on timeless rock ‘n’ roll.

In 1993 the seven-member band captivated rock fans with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, which featured the beloved tune, Mr Jones. It was only the start of success for the band who went on to release seven more studio albums over the course of their extensive 30-year career and sell more than 20 million records worldwide.

Despite being formed in the early 90s, the younger generation may recognise them as well.

In 2004 they wrote the chart-topping song, Accidentally in Love for Shrek 2 and quickly earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

More recently they have been placed number eight on the Billboard Magazine 2021 Greatest Of All Time: Adult Alternative 25th Anniversary Chart, with the help of Duritz.