Coronavirus: Kourtney Kardashian slammed for spreading Covid-19 face mask conspiracy theory

Kourtney Kardashian is facing backlash from the medical community for promoting a conspiracy theory claiming face masks meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 can cause cancer.

The reality TV star, who has over 102 million followers, shared a post on Instagram claiming blue surgical face masks are "made of PTFE, a carcinogen made from synthetic fluoride."

"According to Cancer.Org it increases the risk of liver, testicle, pancreas, kidney & breast tumors + ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, preeclampsia and high cholesterol," she wrote.

"High exposure can cause influenza-like symptoms and hemorrhaging in the lungs, leading to suffocation."

Her followers quickly pointed out that she and the rest of the Kardashian clan had traveled to a tropical island for her sister Kim Kardashian's birthday party, where they made staff wear masks.

Members of the medical community have since corrected the TV star.

"There is no evidence to support the claim that the presence of PTFE in a mask causes cancer," wrote Dr. William Cance, chief medical and scientific officer of the ACS.

"As a surgical oncologist, I, along with thousands of colleagues in the health-care profession, have been wearing masks for years to protect patients from the spread of infections," he added.

"It's one thing for a random people on social media to claim that masks cause cancer... it's another for @kourtneykardash to be doing so on her Instagram stories to >100 million followers. UTTERLY F**KING UNACCEPTABLE," tweeted Dr Joshua Wolrich, an NHS doctor from the UK."

"I'd suggest she stick to lifestyle blogging instead of playing pretend doctor," wrote another follower.

Kourtney Kardashian is just the latest member of her family facing backlash.

Earlier this week, her younger sister Kendall was slammed for her huge 25th birthday party, where attendees weren't wearing masks or social distancing - and last week Kim Kardashian was widely criticised for flying her own guests to a private island amid a pandemic.