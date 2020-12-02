Coronavirus Covid-19: Rita Ora's music banned by UK radio station after she broke lockdown rules

Rita Ora says she's "deeply sorry" for breaking lockdown rules after celebrating her birthday with 30 friends. Photo / Supplied

Rita Ora's music has been banned by a local UK radio station after she broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Radio Exe breakfast show host Ben Clark has blacklisted the 'Anywhere' hitmaker after she and a group of friends gathered at a London restaurant to celebrate her 30th birthday last weekend in a breach of the government's ban on parties and social occasions.

After playing her song 'I Will Never Let You Down', Clark told listeners that he won't be playing any of Rita's music in the future on his slot on the station, which broadcasts in Exeter, Devon.

The pop star says she made "a serious and inexcusable error of judgement" and is "truly sorry for breaking the rules". Photo / Supplied

Speaking on air, he vowed: "I can't speak for any other Radio Exe presenter, but as of now, for the foreseeable future, I'm not playing any of her songs.

"You can't get your head round it can you, the mind boggles. My 11-year-old daughter said to me the other night, 'Dad, can one of my friends come round after school?' 'No! We're in a lockdown!' If an 11-year-old can get her round it then surely Rita can ... If you're a big Rita Ora fan I'm sure even you can see where I'm coming from."

It comes after Rita paid a $20,000 fine after Metropolitan Police officers investigated the event that took place at the Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, West London, on Saturday.

Ora also took to social media to apologise for a "serious and inexcusable" error of judgement amid the coronavirus crisis.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

"It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK. I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk.

"This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.

"I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."

Since being faced with a backlash over her party Rita has pulled out of a planned appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show'.