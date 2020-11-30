Coronavirus Covid-19: Rita Ora fined $20k for throwing party amid UK's lockdown

Rita Ora says she's "deeply sorry" for breaking lockdown rules after celebrating her birthday with 30 friends. Photo / Getty Images

Rita Ora has paid a $20,000 fine and apologised for breaking the UK's lockdown rules.

The 'Anywhere' hitmaker has taken to social media to apologise for inviting a group of friends to the Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill, West London, on Saturday (28.11.20) to celebrate her 30th birthday.

Rita - who reportedly paid the fine voluntarily after Metropolitan Police officers investigated the event - wrote on Instagram: "Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

The pop star says she made "a serious and inexcusable error of judgement" and is "truly sorry for breaking the rules". Photo / Supplied

"It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK. I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk.

"This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.

"I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."

Rita reportedly decided to pay the fine voluntarily to help make up for her mistake.

A source told MailOnline: "Rita knows her actions were wrong which is why she has voluntarily paid the $20,000 fine to the council. She hopes this will go some way to making up for her error of judgement."

Meanwhile, Kensington and Chelsea Council confirmed it intends to investigate the event.

In a statement, the council said: "We are aware of the reports and will be investigating them with the premises."