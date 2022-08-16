Coronation Street star Duggie Brown has died. Photo / Supplied

Comedian and Coronation Street actor Duggie Brown has died at 82.

The news was announced by his manager Lee Morgan today, who wrote on Twitter that he had passed away with his "wife Jackie by his side".

Brown, born Barry Dudley, starred on the popular British soap in three different roles, making his most recent appearance earlier this year as Ted Spear. But he was known for countless comedic roles in a career spanning five decades.

Morgan wrote, "It is with a heavy heart I share the news the very talented comedian and actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning with his wife Jackie by his side.

"What an honour it was to work with Duggie. A born entertainer who loved his profession. RIP Duggie Brown. We love and salute you."

Fellow comedian Tommy Cannon shared a tribute to the star online, tweeting, "Really sad to hear about the passing of Duggie Brown, Rest in peace pal, what a funny funny man- thinking of all your friends and family."

Actor Neil Hurst wrote, "Beyond sad to hear that my ol' pal Duggie Brown has passed away.

"One of my very first telly jobs was with Duggie back in 1997 and I was lucky to appear in so many shows with him since. Genuinely one of the nicest and funniest guys in the business."

"I'm very sad to hear Duggie Brown has left us," wrote Russell Grant.

"I shared many a breakfast sofa with him. His appearances on stage, in tv drama and light entertainment was prolific.

"A warm, modest, down-to-earth man. I was completely bowled over how he could turn his talents from stand-up to acting."

Brown was born in Rotherham in the UK in 1940. One of his earliest roles was in 1969 film Kes, in which he played a milkman alongside his sister Lynne Perrie, who later became a huge star on Coronation St as Ivy Tilsey.

He went on to star in several comedy shows, from The Good Old Days (1971-1980) to Granada Television's The Comedians.

Brown also starred as lab technician Phil Strong in The Enigma Files in the 1980s, as well as appearing on comedy series The Glamour Girls.