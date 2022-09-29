Coolio dead at 59: Rapper's net worth revealed

Coolio appeared to be living the high life right up until his death. Photo / AP

US rapper Coolio has died aged 59.

The Gangsta's Paradise hit maker, whose fame skyrocketed in the 90s, was found dead at a friend's house in Los Angeles on Wednesday, local time. His manager told TMZ he went to the bathroom, before his friend found him unresponsive on the floor.

While his Grammy-award winning 1995 hit Gangsta's Paradise is one of the most iconic songs of all time, Coolio never quite hit the same heights again.

He continued performing around the world, as recently as September 18 at Chicago's Riot Fest 2022, in what was to be one of his final public performances.

Coolio also featured in dozens of films and sitcoms across his lengthy career, starring in his own string of reality shows including Cookin' With Coolio and Coolio's Rules.

As of his death, unconfirmed reports suggest he had a net worth of $US1.5 million ($2.6 million).

Coolio performed September 18 at Chicago's Rio Fest 2022. Photo / AP

Despite his surprisingly low net wealth, Coolio appeared to be living the high life right up until his death, regularly uploading photos dripping in designer gear and from his global travels.

Coolio is survived by his 10 children. It's been reported that four were from his four-year marriage to ex-wife Josefa Salinas, while six were from other relationships.

Coolio's sprawling career was marred by several well-documented run-ins with the law.

In 1999, a German court convicted him of being an accessory to robbery and causing bodily injury. And in 2009, he was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine.

Later, in 2016, he was arrested at the same airport after allegedly trying to smuggle a loaded firearm through security.