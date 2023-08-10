The young star was reportedly involved in a car accident that killed both her and her brother. Photo / Instagram

The young star was reportedly involved in a car accident that killed both her and her brother. Photo / Instagram

A new twist in the death of controversial rapper and child star Lil Tay has resulted in questions over the validity of her passing.

Speaking to the US Sun, the star’s alleged former manager has raised questions over the authenticity of the anonymous post announcing the star’s – whose real name is Claire Hope – sudden passing.

“One thing I would question is who posted that statement and why isn’t it signed by anyone from the family,” the unnamed person said, “Why is it not signed, ‘This is Tay’s mum,’ or ‘This is the dad of Lil Tay,’ or from an official representative? Why is there no attachment?”

They went on to claim another reason the statement is suspicious is that it announced the death of Hope’s brother, Jason Tian. “I should be grieving right now … but I just have so many questions,” the person said.

Controversial social media star and rapper Lil Tay has passed away at age 14. Photo / Instagram

A separate insider close to Hope and her family also spoke to the US news outlet about the statement and said they were unable to confirm the validity of the post which was made to Instagram this morning.

“Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.” Harry Tsang, a representative for Hope’s father, Christopher Hope, said.

The rep continued to say the situation called for “cautious consideration” and “accuracy” and asked those searching for information to rely on “reputable and official sources”.

It comes after the teenager’s passing was announced by an unnamed family member in a statement issued to her 3.3 million followers on Instagram earlier today.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the statement read, adding, “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The statement continued to state both the young rapper and her brother’s deaths are “still under investigation”.

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” they added, “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

The Daily Mail has reported that no cause of death for Lil Tay has been released, however, speculative claims have stated she was in a car accident with her 21-year-old brother, Jason Tian, who had also suddenly died, according to the statement.

The UK news outlet reported a man named Jesse Ryan took to social media claiming to have seen the accident that ended Hope’s life: “As someone who was at the scene I can confirm that both were together when passing. Due to car collision. The brother was driving.

“Local officials are speculating ‘texting and driving’ being the cause. The other vehicle occupants were okay with minor injuries.”

Hope’s lawyer has declined to comment.