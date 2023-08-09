Controversial social media star and rapper Lil Tay has passed away age 14. Photo / Instagram

Controversial social media star and rapper Lil Tay has died age 14.

The teenager’s passing was announced by an unnamed family member in a statement issued to her 3.3 million followers on Instagram early this morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the statement read, adding, “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

The statement continued to state both the young rapper and her brother’s deaths are “still under investigation”.

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” they added, “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

The Daily Mail has reported that no cause of death for Lil Tay – whose real name was Claire Hope – has been released however speculative claims have stated she was in a car accident with her 21-year-old brother, Jason Tian, who had also suddenly died, according to the statement.

The UK news outlet reported a man named Jesse Ryan took to social media claiming to have seen the accident that ended Hope’s life, “As someone who was at the scene I can confirm that both were together when passing. Due to car collision. The brother was driving.

“Local officials are speculating ‘texting and driving’ being the cause. The other vehicle occupants were okay with minor injuries.”

Hope’s lawyer has declined to comment.

The young rapper first shot to fame when she was only 9 after she was embroiled in a controversy that saw claims she was being physically and mentally abused by her father, Christopher Hope, and exploited by her late brother, Tian.

The young star was reportedly involved in a car accident that killed both her and her brother. Photo / Instagram

At the time, the young girl’s brother reportedly claimed her father (who is not his father) had “stolen millions of dollars” from Hope and alleged he was trying to gain court ordered control over her “money, career and custody”.

Following the allegations, Hope’s father spoke out via his spokesperson, and told The Daily Beast that he was not looking for any money from his daughter and was trying to approach things in a business-like manner as the rapper’s mother did not appear to be doing so.

“There are only three things he wants to see,” his representative said. “First, no more crazy videos of cursing from Tay.

“Second, 25 per cent of the gross earnings going to a trust fund dedicated to Tay. The third thing is, there has to be structure in her operation, in her public image.”

After the controversy, Hope took an extended break from social media with her last post on Instagram coming after rapper XXXTentacion - whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy - was shot dead aged 20 in 2018.

It read: “X you truly changed me. You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there.

“As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I’m down...

“I can’t believe this, the evil in the world, This isn’t good Bye. I love you Bro.”