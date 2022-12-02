This photo of Meghan from the documentary promo has been hard to swallow. Photo / Netflix

This photo of Meghan from the documentary promo has been hard to swallow. Photo / Netflix

As Hollywood history will tell us, rich people do indeed have their own problems, and no one has played on that narrative more than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

But celebrity sob stories often attract controversy, as mere mortals find it hard to relate from the get-go. Throw in those problems being chronicled for lucrative television shows filmed from the compounds of multimillion-dollar mansions, and an attempt to garner understanding often turns into a bitter cocktail of tone deafness and entitlement.

Which brings us to Meghan’s breakdown photo exposed in the promo for the Sussexes’ upcoming Netflix documentary, aptly titled Harry & Meghan.

Among the three times Meghan is seen crying in the 59-second teaser, one image in particular has proven to be particularly difficult to empathise with.

In a black-and-white shot, the Duchess of Sussex can be seen sitting cross-legged in an armchair with her phone, while holding her head in her hand as she breaks down in tears. But an imposing piece in the background spoiling the sincerity is the celebrity-staple $2340 cashmere Hermes throw rug, positioned nonchalantly over the chair behind her.

The jarring picture has become a talking point from the explosive teaser for the six-part special, which is rumoured to be dropping on Netflix as soon as next week.

The documentary has been a long time coming, considered the jewel in the crown as part of the Sussexes’ multimillion-dollar Netflix deal they signed two years ago upon cutting ties with the royal family.

The trailer, released on Friday, further showed a collage of never-before-seen photos of Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, including snaps from their wedding, pregnancies and candid loved-up photos of the pair.

The series is touted as giving viewers an insight into the pair’s “love story”, but given the emotionally charged tone of the short preview, it’s fair to assume the show will delve further into what led them to quit royal life and move abroad to the US in early 2020.

It comes as multiple reports suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requested a delay to the series’ release following a chaotic period for the royal family, including the Queen’s death in September.

The couple is understood to have wanted to push the controversial TV series back to 2023 amid backlash over the new series of The Crown, which is currently detailing the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage in the ‘90s.



