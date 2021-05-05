Comedy Festival review: Paul Williams, In The Moonlight

Anyone who has seen Paul Williams on screen will likely recognise him as either Guy Williams' brother, or in the sidekick role on the local Taskmaster – on which Guy Williams was a contestant.

Yet he has his own unique comedic brand, a style that doesn't quite adapt to the panel shows that suit his brother more; one that's reliant on music and a generated atmosphere more so than your usual stand-up hour.

That awkward vibe was established early in his new Comedy Festival show, In The Moonlight, when Williams' director, Sanjay, shows up to open the show as Paul's understudy, kicking the stand for the background screen and leaving it that way for the entire show.

When Williams does appear, the vibe continues, with Sanjay regularly appearing to provide notes and to edit the show so it can get a higher star rating from a review generator. His stories centre largely around his relationship in London with a girl named Simone, intercut with tangents around movie reviews and Google Maps reviews that work thanks to his ungainly charm.

There's a heavy slideshow element to the show, a common trope of Basement Comedy Festival shows, but the uncooperative clicker practically became a third character, almost like a villain trying to sabotage the show. Williams went with the flow to the point it became difficult to tell if it was planned or not, but either way it added extra laughs to the slightly too-long Google Maps bit.

The show promises to be a magical evening of music, and although I had anticipated more songs, the four Williams did perform showed where his main talent lies. His Tuesday night show marked the third time in a week I'd heard his Bad Boy song after the preview shows, but it remains an entertaining earworm that best highlights his ear for melodies and tightly written lyrics.

The titular In the Moonlight song was hilarious and pulled off with a stunning falsetto that could rival the team at Jersey Boys down the street, and he ended the night on a romantic ballad and a top 40-worthy break-up pop song that I'm dying to listen to again.



Extra songs could have helped quicken the show's pace, as Williams' singer-songwriter capabilities are where his comedic talent really shines.

But as shambolic as In The Moonlight felt at times, by the end of the show it was hard to tell how much was planned or how much was really falling apart; Williams maintained a steady tone and rarely wavered from whatever chaos unfolded before him.

The unpolished feel worked in Williams' favour, generating a vibrant energy in the room that was funnier than some of the scripted jokes and added to the show's appeal. For people wanting a tightly crafted hour of stand-up, this show isn't for them, but those who are more willing to go on a journey, In The Moonlight is perfect for you – you may not be entirely sure what you've seen, but you'll definitely walk away entertained.

What: Paul Williams, In The Moonlight

Where: Basement Theatre until May 8; Wellington's Fringe Bar May 18-22