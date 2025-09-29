Advertisement
Updated

Comedian Madeleine Sami confirmed as new host of The Traitors NZ season 3

Jenni Mortimer
Chief Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Madeleine Sami has been confirmed as host of The Traitors NZ.

After weeks of speculation, comedian and actress Madeleine Sami been announced as the new host of The Traitors NZ, the Herald can exclusively reveal.

Following the departure of season one and two host Paul Henry, who has joined the board of the show’s rival broadcaster TVNZ, Sami will step into

