Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Comedian Courtney Dawson’s baby sister steps into the limelight

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·Canvas·
8 mins to read

Dad jokes: Heta Dawson with daughters Courtney (left) and Irā at his underground comedy club Poppys in Manurewa. Photo / Michael Craig

Dad jokes: Heta Dawson with daughters Courtney (left) and Irā at his underground comedy club Poppys in Manurewa. Photo / Michael Craig

Family meals around the dinner table were an audition ground for the Dawson whānau, producing two stand-up comedians and a playwright. Now, Irā, the youngest of five siblings, is about to make her debut as a dancer with Black Grace.

It‘s 10 months since Heta Dawson opened South Auckland’s hottest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment